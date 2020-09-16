LONDON, ONT -- Sarnia police have now charged a woman in connection with two crashes on the same day, including one in which a vehicle hit a house.

Sarnia police were called to the area of Christina Street and Michigan Avenue around 6:40 p.m. on August 29 for a two-vehicle collision. But when they arrived, one of the vehicles had left the scene. No one at that scene was injured.

Shortly afterward, there was another call to police that a vehicle had hit a house in the area of Christina Street and Lakeshore Road.

Officers arrived at that scene to find a car had struck a parked vehicle before ending up partially on the roof of a home.

Sarnia firefighters and Lambton paramedics were able to get the driver out of the car. They were treated in hospital and released.

No one at the home was injured, but police say the property damage was extensive.

A 54-year-old Sarnia woman is charged with fail to stop at scene of accident, dangerous operation of vehicle, impaired operation of vehicle and operation of vehicle with above 80 mg of alcohol in blood.