

CTV London





Two London men are facing charges after a 'john' sting Tuesday night.

A 44-year-old man and a 56 year-old man have been charged with communication for the purpose of obtaining sexual services.

The 55-year-old man is also charged with resisting arrest.

Police posted the names of the men in a news release on their website, sharing that link on their Facebook and Twitter accounts, though they did not repeat the names in the social media posts.

Both were released with future court dates.

CTV London has chosen not to publish the names of the accused.