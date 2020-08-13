LONDON, ONT. -- Woodstock police have taken into custody a suspect they say is dangerous and was wanted in an alleged aggravated assault.

Police had said 25-year-old Hamza Khalid seriously injured a 22-year-old man after an assault with a weapon last Sunday.

He was arrested on Saturday has now been charged with aggravated assault, fail to comply with probation order, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and two counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to probation order.

He is being held in custody.

On Thursday, police had put out a call for the public to be on the lookout for Khalid, who was still believed to be in the Woodstock area, though he has ties to Toronto and Scarborough.