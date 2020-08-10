MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Woodstock police say a man injured in a late night assault on Sunday remains in hospital.

An investigation is underway after an incident at a Norwich Avenue residence around 10 p.m.

A 22-year-old Woodstock man suffered serious injuries in the altercation. He is currently in stable condition.

The investigation remains in the preliminary stages, but according to police those involved in the incident were known to each other.