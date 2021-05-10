WINGHAM, ONT. -- After weeks of near zero cases, Huron-Perth has joined the third wave.

Thirty-two new cases were reported over the weekend, bringing the total number of active cases to 70. Active cases haven’t been that high in Huron-Perth since the end of the 2nd wave.

Of those 70 active cases, 45 are variants of concern.

The health unit says this surge in cases in largely due to workplace outbreaks, leading to household spread, along with social interactions.

There are currently three workplace outbreaks, one congregate living setting outbreak, and one long term care outbreak, in Huron-Perth.

An employee tells CTV News that one of the workplace outbreaks is at a Stratford factory, where as many as 100 employees are currently in isolation.

The Huron-Perth Health Unit (HPPH) does not disclose the location of workplace outbreaks, unless they determine there is a risk to the public.

“The increase in case numbers is a reminder that COVID-19 is still circulating in Huron Perth,” says Donna Taylor, HPPH Director and Incident Manager. “We cannot let our guard down. Until more people are vaccinated, a large proportion of our population is susceptible to contracting COVID-19,” she says.