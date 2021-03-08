WINGHAM, ONT. -- It appears the first COVID-19 variant case has been found in Huron and Perth counties.

One of the 11 positive cases reported in Huron-Perth over the weekend, is a “presumptive-positive” variant case.

That means it is most likely a variant case, but requires further testing to officially confirm.

Huron-Perth Health Unit officials say the “presumptive” variant case has a history of international travel and all their close contacts are currently in isolation.

Health officials says it will take up to two weeks to officially confirm whether the case is a variant, but in the meantime they are treating it as such.

On the vaccination front, 5,500 appointments have been booked in Huron-Perth over the next two weeks.

All clinics from March 8-21 are filled, but more clinics will come online shortly.

You can book an appointment in Huron-Perth by visiting www.hpph.ca/vaccine or by calling 1-833-753-2098.