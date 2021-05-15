Advertisement
OPP investigate alleged home invasion with firearm, near Belwood Lake
Published Saturday, May 15, 2021 10:33AM EDT
The Ontario Provincial Police search for a missing Kitchener area man in Tiny Township, Ont. on Tues. April 6, 2021 (Rob Cooper/CTV News)
Share:
LONDON, ONT -- Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating an alleged home invasion robbery with a firearm that occured early Saturday morning near Belwood Lake Ontario.
OPP in a tweet, say the report came in at 5 a.m. on Sideroad 15.
No injuries were reported, those with further information are asked to contact police.