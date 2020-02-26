LONDON, ONT. -- Two 73 year olds, a man and woman, are facing a number of charges after a male victim came forward with assault allegations.

Woodstock police began a criminal investigation on February 4 in connection with offences that date back to the early 90s.

Police say the alleged assaults took place at a Woodstock home daycare between 1991 and 1995.

The victim was a child at the time of the alleged incidents.

The couple has been charged with assault, uttering threats and assault causing bodily harm.

The pair operated the daycare for approximately 25 years during the 1980s and 1990s.

According to police, they also have ties to Ingersoll, Fenwick and Walkerton, and may have worked with children in these locations.

Anyone having information about this investigation is urged to contact police.