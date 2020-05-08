Over $70K in drugs, weapons seized at Ripley, Ont. home
Drugs seized from a property in Ripley, Ont. are seen in this image released by police on Friday, May 8, 2020. (@OPP_WR / Twitter)
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, ONT. -- Provincial police seized about a dozen different types of drugs from a property in Ripley, Ont. on Thursday with a total value of just over $73,000.
According to South Bruce OPP, police searched a property on James Street and seized a variety of drugs including:
- cocaine
- methamphetamine
- ketamine, Oxycodone
- psilocybin
- benzodiazepine
- lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD),
- dextroamphetamine
- synthetic cathinones (bath salts)
- methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA)
- marijuana, shatter and cannabis edibles
Police also seized two guns, a Savage Model 65 non-restricted rifle and a stolen Ruger Blackhawk 357 handgun, as well as cash, digital scales, cell phones, debt lists and packaging material.
A 20-year-old Huron-Kinloss Township man has subsequently been charged with;
- nine counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking
- possession of cannabis for the purpose of distributing
- possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling
- possession of MDMA
- five firearms-related counts
He is scheduled to answer to the charges in court in August.