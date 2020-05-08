MIDDLESEX COUNTY, ONT. -- Provincial police seized about a dozen different types of drugs from a property in Ripley, Ont. on Thursday with a total value of just over $73,000.

According to South Bruce OPP, police searched a property on James Street and seized a variety of drugs including:

cocaine

methamphetamine

ketamine, Oxycodone

psilocybin

benzodiazepine

lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD),

dextroamphetamine

synthetic cathinones (bath salts)

methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA)

marijuana, shatter and cannabis edibles

Police also seized two guns, a Savage Model 65 non-restricted rifle and a stolen Ruger Blackhawk 357 handgun, as well as cash, digital scales, cell phones, debt lists and packaging material.

A 20-year-old Huron-Kinloss Township man has subsequently been charged with;

nine counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking

possession of cannabis for the purpose of distributing

possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling

possession of MDMA

five firearms-related counts

He is scheduled to answer to the charges in court in August.