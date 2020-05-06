Sarnia police seize over $117,000 in drugs during traffic stop
Published Wednesday, May 6, 2020 12:38PM EDT
File Photo of Sarnia Police Cruiser.
LONDON, ONT. -- Sarnia police have arrested and charged a 29-year-old man from the Greater Toronto Area after he was allegedly caught trafficking large amounts of various drugs into the city.
Police say as part of an ongoing investigation, officers arrested the man while in Sarnia.
The suspect was pulled over just after 6 p.m. Tuesday while driving in the area of London Line and Blackwell Road.
He was taken into custody without incident.
After a search of the vehicle, officers located the following drugs:
- 86 grams of cocaine
- 6.24 grams of crystal methamphetamine
- 233 grams of marihuana
- 209.6 grams of fentanyl powder
Police say the total value of drugs seized was approximately $117,919.
The accused remains in custody awaiting a bail hearing.