LONDON, ONT. -- Lambton OPP are thanking the public for helping them locate an alleged impaired driver that was seen dragging wires and debris along the 402 Sunday evening.

OPP say the motorist slammed into the wire barrier along the westbound 402 near Kerwood Road around 6:40 p.m. and continued driving.

A commercial vehicle driver witnessed the incident and called police.

Officers tracked the suspect down and arrested hi.

A 29-year-old Plympton-Wyoming man has been charged with impaired driving and failure to stop after an accident.

He will appear in a Sarnia court in August to answer to the charges.