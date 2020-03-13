LONDON, ONT. -- A second person is facing charges in a crash near Petrolia, Ont. that killed three St. Clair College students.

Lambton County OPP say an investigation has found a second vehicle was involved in the collision on Oct. 4, 2019.

The single-vehicle crash happened on Oil Heritage Line between Aberfeldy Line and Gum Bed Line in Dawn-Euphemia Township.

Three international students, Harpreet Kour, Gurvinder Singh and Tanveer Singh, all 19-year-olds from India, died at the scene of the violent crash.

The 22-year-old driver, a Windsor man, was taken to hospital as a precaution, and later charged with nine counts, including; three counts of dangerous operation causing death, dangerous operation causing bodily harm, three counts of criminal negligence causing death, criminal negligence causing bodily harm and obstruction.

Last Wednesday, provincial police arrested and charged 20-year-old Sehajpreet Singh, of India, with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

He is scheduled to appear in a Sarnia court on April 20.