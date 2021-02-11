LONDON ONT -- Hanover Police have arrested a 38-year-old man with man slaughter after a two month investigation into the overdose death of a 27-year-old woman.

As a result of the investigation the accused faces charges of:

Manslaughter

Trafficking in Fentanyl - two counts

Possession for the Purposes of Trafficking in Fentanyl and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

The accused made a court appearance today, and remains in custody. The Hanover Police Service wishes to thank the community for their assistance with this investigation and continues to appeal to anyone that may have information to come forward and speak with Police Investigators by calling 519.364.4280 or Crimestoppers at 1.888.222.TIPS.