LONDON, ONT. -- A single-vehicle rollover in West Grey has left one person dead.

West Grey police and the Hanover fire department, along with paramedics, responded to the collision on Grey Road 3 on Saturday at 1 a.m.

Police say a 2007 Saturn was heading north on the road when it left the roadway, striking a utility pole before rolling over.

A 26-year-old female passenger from West Grey was later pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the vehicle was transported to Hanover District Hospital with minor injuries.

The road was closed for several hours.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation. Any witnesses are asked to contact the West Grey police at 519-369-3046.