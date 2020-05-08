LONDON, ONT -- Having a snooze proved costly for two alleged thieves from Owen Sound.

Tuesday morning OPP officers in Georgian Bluffs responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked behind a business.

When officers arrived on scene, they found two men asleep in a vehicle surrounded by what appeared to be stolen items.

Police woke the two men to arrest them and launched an investigation.

Through the investigation, they recovered a stolen SUV, drugs, and drug paraphernalia.

The two men, a 23-year-old and a 20-year-old both from Owen Sound, were charged with several drug related charges and possession of property obtained by crime.