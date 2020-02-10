LONDON, ONT. -- A London man has been charged with 16 offenses following a child luring investigation.

Police say the suspect met a young girl through a pentecostal church at 130 Falcon Street in August of 2018.

Online listings for the address indicate it is the New Life Penetecostal Church also known as the Iglesia Pentecostal Nueva Vida.

The pair began conversing and exchanging nude photos of each other through Instagram and text messages.

Police were notified last week and arrested the suspect on Friday.

The 26-year-old man is charged with the following:

three counts of luring a person under 16 years of age by means of telecommunication

four counts of sexual assault on a person under 16 years of age

four counts of sexual interference with a person under 16 years of age

two counts of invitation to sexual touching under 16 years of age

make available sexually explicit material to person under or believed under 16 years for specific criminal offences

unlawfully possess child pornography

luring a person under 18 years of age by means of telecommunication

Police believe there may be other possible victims and urge anyone with information to contact them.

The accused will appear in court on March 23.