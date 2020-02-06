LONDON, ONT. -- A 35-year-old man wanted in connection with a violent incident on Jan. 24 has been arrested, according to London police.

Gregory William Vanalstine was being sought on charges of assault, assault causing bodily harm and failing to comply with a release order.

He was allegedly involved in an incident in the Hamilton Road and Rectory Street area that led to an assault investigation.

Vanalstine was arrested on Thursday through the efforts of London police and the OPP's Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement squad.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Police are thanking the public for their assistance.