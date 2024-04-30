Homeowner finds woman sleeping in their northeast London home
London police have charged a woman after they say a person found a stranger sleeping in their home.
The owner returned to their Fanshawe Park Road East and Cedarhollow Boulevard area home around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. They noticed some of the stuff in their house was disturbed and located an unknown woman asleep in the basement.
No one was hurt during the incident and the suspect was arrested inside the house.
A 48-year-old London woman has been charged with a single count of break and enter with intent. She will appear in court in June.
