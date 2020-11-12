LONDON, ONT. -- Southwestern Public Health has declared an outbreak at Bethany Care Home, a small retirement home in Norwich, Ont..

There have been 11 new cases reported in the Norwich community with no single source of transmission.

The Rehoboth Christian School in Norwich also decided to close its doors Thursday.

The medical officer of health says they are working to contain the spread of the virus and reverse the upward trend, with an emphasis on distancing, hand-washing and face coverings.