MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 23 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, while 10 new cases were reported in Elgin-Oxford.

This marks seven days in a row that Middlesex-London reports double-digit daily cases, including a record of 36 on Sunday. It is the second double-digit day for Elgin-Oxford.

The new cases bring the London region to 1,313 total, with 1,106 resolved and 63 deaths leaving 144 active cases.

Dr. Alex Summers, MLHU associate medical officer of health, says they are definitely seeing an increase in transmission in indoor environments and he strongly encourages people to have close contact only with those in their own household.

If people do not take precautions, he believes it’s only a matter of time before more restrictions could be put in place.

“Given the metrics that we are seeing locally I anticipate that we will be moving into an escalated category. The timing of that of course will be determined at the provincial level. We’ll be monitoring very closely over the next couple of days to determine exactly when and if we will be moving.”

The number of people looking to get tested at the city’s two assessment centres also appears to be up over the last couple of days, with more than 700 people attending both Tuesday and Wednesday.

There are three ongoing outbreaks, at Henley Place LTC Residence and in two units at University Hospital.

Still, the London Health Sciences Centre website says the number of inpatients with COVID-19 remains stable at five or less, the same for staff cases as of Thursday.

Southwestern Public Health is also reporting a double-digit increase for a second day in a row – only the third time since the pandemic began.

The majority of the active cases in Elgin-Oxford are in Woodstock (17) and Norwich (11), where cases in the small community are climbing.

Here is where the cases stand in the region based on the most recent publicly available data:

Elgin-Oxford – 10 new, 48 active, 411 total, 358 resolved, five deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – two new, 23 active, 576 total, 516 resolved, 32 deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – none new, seven active, 380 total, 348 resolved, 25 deaths

Grey-Bruce – six new, 15 active, 198 total, 183 resolved, no deaths

Huron-Perth – 16 new, 61 active, 222 total, 152 resolved, nine deaths

Of the new cases in Huron-Perth, nine are in Stratford, and at least two are residents at Cedarcroft Place Retirement Residence, which has now had 36 resident and 15 staff cases.

Huron Perth Public Health also reported one new death Thursday, also at Cedarcroft, the only local death reported Thursday.

Ontario set yet another record for daily infections, with more than 1,500 new cases reported Thursday.