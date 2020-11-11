MIDDLESSEX CENTRE, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting 14 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, continuing a trend of double-digit daily numbers, as Elgin-Oxford reports a double-digit day for only the second time since the pandemic started.

The new cases bring the total in the region to 1,291, with 1,099 resolved and 63 deaths, leaving 129 active cases.

The area has been dealing with higher daily counts for six days now, including setting the record for the highest since the pandemic began in March, with 36 cases reported on Sunday.

There is now just a single ongoing outbreak at a seniors’ facility in the region, at Henley Place LTC Residence. That’s down from a recent high of nine outbreaks in late October.

Long-term care and retirement homes are associated with 223 COVID-19 cases to date and 39 deaths.

A new outbreak was declared an a unit at University Hospital Tuesday, with three cases reported.

Although several new cases were announced Tuesday in London-area school, there are no ongoing outbreaks. To date there have been 34 cases in school and child care settings.

A long-running outbreak at the London Hall residence at Western University has also been declared over.

Southwestern Public Health is also reporting a double-digit increase for only the second time since the pandemic began. The first was 22 cases on Oct. 29, and 15 cases are being reported Wednesday.

Here is where the cases stand in other area regions based on the most recent publicly available data:

Elgin-Oxford – 15 new, 39 active, 401 total, 357 resolved, five deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – none new, 24 active, 574 total, 513 resolved, 32 deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – none new, nine active, 381 total, 347 resolved, 25 deaths

Grey-Bruce – one new, 12 active, 192 total, 180 resolved, no deaths

Huron-Perth – 206 total, 150 resolved, eight deaths

Ontario set another record for daily infections Wednesday, with 1,426 new cases reported Wednesday, putting the province in a six-day stretch of quadruple-digit daily cases.