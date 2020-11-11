LONDON, ONT. -- London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) says they are dealing with an outbreak of COVID-19 in the fourth floor General Medicine Unit at University Hospital.

The hospital posted the outbreak to their website, but has declined an interview request from CTV News.

An email sent to LHSC staff Tuesday morning and obtained by CTV News indicates there are three confirmed cases and the unit is in Alert Level 2.

It continues, "In collaboration with the Middlesex-London Health Unit these cases have been reported as an outbreak, utilizing the Ministry of HEalth and Long Term Care's criteria for public reporting. In addition all appropriate stakeholders have been notified."

During an outbreak the hospital takes the following steps:

Affected units are closed to other patient admissions unless medically required and existing patients are actively assessed

Staff working on the affected units are not permitted to work in other units until outbreak is declared over

Staff are advised to monitor and report symptoms and escalate precautions immediately

Enhanced equipment and environmental cleaning measures are taken

Contact tracing of affected staff and patients is completed

An outbreak is declared over if there are no new cases after 14 days.

The outbreak comes as the region has seen a spike in cases since the weekend including a new record number of cases on Sunday.

LHSC updates the number of inpatients on Mondays and Thursdays, the most recent data reported says that number remains steady at five or less.

It is unclear if this outbreak will affect that inpatient number.