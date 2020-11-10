MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting 11 new COVID-19 cases in the region Tuesday, after setting a record on Sunday.

The region recorded 37 new cases Sunday, the highest single-day total in the region since the pandemic began in March. It beat a record of 27 set just two days earlier.

The 11 new cases reported Tuesday bring the total in the region to 1,278, with 1,092 resolved and 63 deaths, leaving 123 active cases.

The health unit has said that if the current trend continues it is possible the London region could face additional restrictions.

Fortunately, the rise in cases has not brought with it an increase in hospitalizations, with the London Health Sciences Centre reporting the number of COVID-19 inpatients is stable.

There are two ongoing outbreaks in seniors’ facilities, at Henley Place LTC Residence and Chartwell Royalcliffe Retirement, though none of the new cases are associated with long-term care or retirement homes.

There are no outbreaks in child care, elementary or high schools, though several new school cases were reported Monday, bringing the total associated with those facilities to 32.

Here is where the cases stand in other area regions based on the most recent publicly available data, no new deaths have been reported in recent days:

Elgin-Oxford – six new, 30 active, 386 total, 351 resolved, five deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – three new, 29 active, 574 total, 508 resolved, 32 deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – one new, nine active, 381 total, 347 resolved, 25 deaths

Grey-Bruce – one new, 11 active, 191 total, 180 resolved, no deaths

Huron-Perth – 48 active, 203 total, 148 resolved, seven deaths

The Huron Perth Health Unit continues to deal with a significant outbreak at Cedarcroft Retirement Place in Stratford, where there have been 46 cases and three deaths to date.

Ontario set another record for daily infections, with 1,388 new cases reported Tuesday.