LONDON, ONT. -- A Catholic elementary school in the White Oaks area is dealing with four cases of COVID-19.

Sir Arthur Carty Catholic says there are four confirmed cases of COVID-19 involving students from two families.

The school says it got permission from the families to release that information.

“We know that there are concerns among families. We also know there are some rumours circulating around the community, especially on social media,” says Sir Arthur Carty principal Ronan Heffernan in a letter sent to parents and posted on Twitter.

Please read this letter for more information and a further understanding of the situation at our school. This letter was also sent out through school messenger. pic.twitter.com/Fey5SDls9c — Sir Arthur Carty (@SirArthurCarty) November 8, 2020

The Middlesex-London Health Unit is reaching out to fellow students and staff who identify as close contacts of the four affected children.

Meanwhile, the London District Catholic School Board is also reporting a single case of the virus at St. Nicholas Catholic Elementary in London.

The Thames Valley District School Board is reporting a new case at Arthur Ford Public School from the before and after-school care program.

The board is working to identify any close contacts of the case, however the school will remain open and buses will continue to operate.

While school cases have been on the rise lately, the London region has yet to have a school close due to an outbreak.

With files from CTV's Justin Zadorsky.