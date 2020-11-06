MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting 27 new COVID-19 cases Friday, the highest single-day count since the pandemic began in March.

The previous record was reported Oct. 12, when a single-day high of 25 cases was reported. Since March, the region has only seen seven days with more than 20 cases.

The new cases bring the total in the region to 1,198, including 1,062, resolved and 62 deaths, leaving 74 active cases.

There were no new deaths Friday, but the region has reported five deaths in the last three weeks.

The spike marks a sharp contrast to the four cases reported on Thursday.

There are ongoing outbreaks at three seniors’ homes in the area, which have accounted for 222 cases and 39 deaths to date. None of the new cases appear to be linked to seniors’ facilities.

A new case was announced Thursday at Sir Arthur Carty Separate School in London, bringing the total number of cases in school settings to 23.

Here is where the cases stand in other area regions based on the most recent publicly available data:

Elgin-Oxford – three new, 49 active, 367 total, 313 resolved, five deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – four new, 28 active, 561 total, 496 resolved, 32 deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – none new, six active, 375 total, 344 resolved, 25 deaths

Grey-Bruce – none new, seven active, 181 total, 174 resolved, no deaths

Huron-Perth – 13 active, 161 total, 141 resolved, seven deaths

Across the province, Ontario reported more than 1,000 new infections for the third time in a week, pushing the even-day average to a new record high.