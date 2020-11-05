MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting a new COVID-19-related death and four new cases Thursday, dropping the region back into single-digit daily counts.

The death, a 95-year-old woman, was not associated with a long-term care or retirement home. No further details have been released.

The death is the fifth in in the last three weeks, previous to that the most recent death had been in mid-June. It brings the total number of deaths in the area to 62.

The new cases bring the total in the region to 1,171, with 1,057 resolved, leaving 52 active cases, which is actually down from Wednesday.

There are ongoing outbreaks at three seniors’ homes in the area, which have accounted for 222 cases and 39 deaths to date.

The Carling Heights Assessment Centre is now moving from the time-card ticketing system to an online booking system in line with the Oakridge Assessment Centre.

Starting Nov. 8, those who qualify for testing can book online at www.covidtestinglm.ca or call 519-685-8500 ext. 75503 to leave a message and receive a call back within two business days.

The new system will be in place as of Nov. 10, when the ticketing system will end. The Carling centre is open Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and weekends 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Here is where the cases stand in other area regions based on the most recent publicly available data:

Elgin-Oxford – two new, 46 active, 364 total, 313 resolved, five deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – five new, 26 active, 557 total, 494 resolved, 32 deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – one new, six active, 3754 total, 344 resolved, 25 deaths

Grey-Bruce – two new, seven active, 181 total, 174 resolved, no deaths

Huron-Perth – two new, 13 active, 161 total, 141 resolved, seven deaths

Across the province, Ontario reported nearly 1,000 new COVID-19 infections for the second day in a row, pushing the seven-day average to its highest level yet.