MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London region has climbed back into the double-digit daily case counts with 13 new cases reported Wednesday.

It brings the total number of cases in the region to 1,167, including 1,047 resolved and 61 deaths, leaving 59 active cases.

The region has not seen a double-digit day since last Thursday when 16 cases were reported.

Outbreaks are ongoing at three seniors’ facilities in the region, as well as at a residence at Western University.

Despite the higher numbers, the London region is in ‘Green-Prevent’ level, of the new five-tiered system unveiled by the province for lockdowns and restrictions.

Here is where the cases stand in other area regions based on the most recent publicly available data:

Elgin-Oxford – five new, 49 active, 362 total, 308 resolved, five deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – five new, 26 active, 552 total, 489 resolved, 32 deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – one new, five active, 374 total, 344 resolved, 25 deaths

Grey-Bruce – one new, seven active, 179 total, 172 resolved, no deaths

Huron-Perth – four new, 12 active, 159 total, 140 resolved, seven deaths

Four more cases and one more death were reported Wednesday at Cedarcroft Place Retirement Home in Stratford.

That’s a total of two deaths and 13 confirmed cases - 10 residents and three staff - of COVID-19 discovered at the retirement home since last week. And that has Huron Perth Public Health worried.

“We are concerned to see this level of spread in a facility at this point in the pandemic, and we need to understand why this level of spread has occurred,” said Medical Officer of Health Dr. Miriam Klassen in a statement.

The health unit says all residents and staff have now been tested at Cedarcroft. More cases would mean retesting, not only at Cedarcroft, but possibly of close contacts as well.

Four residents died at Greenwood Court Long Term Care Home in Stratford at the beginning of the pandemic.

While numbers in London and the surrounding counties remain relatively low, the province reported 1,050 new cases Wednesday, pushing the seven-day average to a new high.