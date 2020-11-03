MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting eight new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, after just a single case on Monday, even as a spike to the south continues.

The new cases keep the London region in single-digit daily counts, and bring the ongoing total in the region to 1,154, including 1,045 resolved and 61 deaths, leaving 48 active cases.

While the health unit says the numbers are moving in the right direction, anyone with symptoms is urged to get tested quickly, so that further spread can be prevented.

There were no new deaths reported Tuesday, but a death reported on Monday marked the fourth since the second wave began in recent weeks.

The number of outbreaks in seniors’ facilities in the region has dropped to three, at Strathmere Lodge, Henley Place LTC Residence and Chartwell Royalcliffe Retirement.

In Elgin and Oxford counties, 20 new cases were reported Tuesday, marking a second day of spiking numbers and bringing the totals in the region to 357 cases, with 307 resolved and five deaths leaving 45 active.

At least some of the cases are associated with an outbreak among agricultural workers in a “congregate living setting” in Bayham, where at least 31 people had already tested positive on Monday and more results from the 157 test results were still coming in.

Here is where the cases stand in other area regions based on the most recent publicly available data, note none are reporting any new deaths in recent weeks:

Haldimand-Norfolk – one new, 26 active, 547 total, 484 resolved, 32 deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – one new, four active, 373 total, 344 resolved, 25 deaths

Huron-Perth – 10 active, 154 total, 139 resolved, five deaths

Grey-Bruce – none new, six active, 178 total, 172 resolved, no deaths

Ontario health officials reported another record high, with 1,050 new infections and 14 deaths.