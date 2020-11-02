LONDON, ONT -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting a new death from COVID-19, which marks the fourth death since a second wave of cases began in Ontario.

According to the health unit the individual was a 71-year-old man, no other information about the man has been released.

The death toll for Middlesex London since the start of the pandemic now stands at 61, more than half have come from long-term care or retirement home settings.

On Monday there was just one new case reported for Middlesex-London which comes off a weekend of single-digit case counts.

However, in Elgin-Oxford there has been a jump in cases with 12 new infections being reported on Monday, bringing the total for the region to 337.

Meanwhile, London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) says that the number of inpatients remains stable at five or less.

The hospital, the largest in southwestern Ontario, will only report the number of COVID-19 inpatients if the number climbs above five, which it did briefly last week.

The region currently has 48 active cases of COVID-19.

All total there have been 1,146 cases since the pandemic began with 1,037 recoveries and 61 deaths.

There are currently four active outbreaks at long-term care or retirement homes including: Chartwell Royalcliffe Retirement Residence, Henley Place LTC Residence, Oakcrossing Retirement Living, and Strathmere Lodge.

Here is where the cases stand in other area regions based on the most recent publicly available data, note none are reporting any new deaths in recent weeks:

Elgin-Oxford – 12 new, 29 active, 337 total, 303 resolved, five deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – two new, 26 active, 546 total, 483 resolved, 32 deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – none new, three active, 372 total, 344 resolved, 25 deaths

Huron-Perth – three new, 10 active, 154 total, 139 resolved, five deaths,

Grey-Bruce – none new, six active, 178 total, 172 resolved, no deaths

In Ontario the province has hit a new record high for average daily infections over seven days.

The seven-day average number of cases now sits at an all-time high of 919.