LONDON, ONT. -- It's a simple gesture of thanks in these uncertain times.

Emergency service personnel in London formed a convoy on Wednesday morning to show the community's appreciation for health care workers and support staff at local hospitals.

Sirens were blaring and lights flashing as the convoy passed University Hopsital - as a sign of gratitude for those keeping the community safe and healthy.

Officials with the London Police Service, London Fire Department and the Middlesex-London Paramedic Service started the convoy at 11 a.m. at University Hospital.

It was expected to then make its way down Richmond Street to St. Joseph's Health Care for 11:15 a.m. and resume at London Health Sciences Centre's Victoria Campus at 2 p.m.

It will then make its way across Commissioners Road to Parkwood Hospital for 2:15 p.m.

The convoy will circle all four facilities for staff and patients to see.