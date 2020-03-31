LONDON, ONT. -- In a touching moment Tuesday morning, emergency responders from Elgin County showed their appreciation for local healthcare workers at St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital.

At 9:15 a.m., police, fire and EMS vehicles slowly made their way to the hospital, with lights and sirens on for the workers to see and hear.

The convoy was made up of St. Thomas Police, Fire Department and Elgin OPP.

Once at the hospital, a standing ovation was given to the nurses, doctors, personal support workers and hospital staff for their tireless work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The hospital is especially reeling Tuesday, as it recorded its first COVID-19 related death, a woman in her 80s.