LONDON, ONT -- The advanced manufacturing team at Western’s University Machine Services is producing hundreds of medical face shields a day that could reach hospitals immediately.

They are producing the face shields through 3D printing at the Western Physics and Astronomy Machine Shop.

The team usually provides materials for lab work and 3D modelling but jumped at the chance to be able to switch into making the face shields for the fight against the novel coronavirus.

“A few of our team members have spouses working at the hospital, so this really hit close to home,” said UMS manager Clayton Cook.

“Now, the hospital needs us and Western is letting us get to work. It feels great to do our part.”

The team collaborated with the Schulich School of Medicine to ensure the medical face shield met hospital standards.

They estimate that they can produce 200-300 face shields a day.