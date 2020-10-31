LONDON, ONT. -- Police say over 150 people attended a Halloween party at a residence near Western University, Friday evening.

Neighbours called police after witnessing a large gathering at one of the townhomes on Beaufort Street near Western Road and Wharncliffe Road.

When police arrived on scene, they say upwards of 150 people were in attendance.

They collected as much information as possible and will be forwarding it to the by-law officers for enforcement.

More to come.