LONDON, ONT. -- As of Saturday, the Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting five new COVID-19 cases with a total of 1,137 confirmed cases to date. There have been 60 deaths, and 1,020 recovered cases.

The Thames Valley District School Board is reporting another case of COVID-19 which was identified at one of their schools.

Eagle Heights Public School in West London, which was the pilot school as the board prepared for the return to school in the fall, is in the process of identifying close contacts to provide specific testing advice.

"If you are not contacted by the health unit, your child is not considered to be at risk," said the Thames Valley District School Board.

As per the board's policy, they are not identifying whether the infected individual is a student or staff member. The school remains open and busses will continue to run.

A positive case has also been indentified at South Ridge Public School by the Southwestern Public Health.

Thames Valley will only contact families who are considered at risk. All health and safety protocols recommended.

There are three active cases at Thames Valley schools. All others have been resolved.

Here is where the cases stand in other area regions based on the most recent publicly available data, note none are reporting any new deaths in recent weeks:

Elgin-Oxford – 3 new,16 active, 322 total, 301 resolved, five deaths, one outbreak

Haldimand-Norfolk – one new, 33 active, 538 total, 468 resolved, 32 deaths, no outbreaks

Sarnia-Lambton – one new, one active, 370 total, 344 resolved, 25 deaths, and one outbreak

Huron-Perth – five new, nine active, 151 total, 137 resolved, five deaths, one outbreak

Grey-Bruce – six new, ten active, 178 total, 156 resolved, no deaths, no outbreaks

In Ontario, the province is reporting 1,015 cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday.

Numbers are up from the 896 cases reported Friday with Toronto accounting for most of the infections, followed by Peel region.

The last time Ontario passed 1000 cases was Sunday, October 25.