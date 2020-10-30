MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- After a spike in cases on Thursday, the Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting six new COVID-19 case on Friday.

The number marks a return to the single-digit daily counts of Tuesday and Wednesday, which also followed a spike of 14 cases reported on Monday.

The health unit had said Thursday’s spike was most likely caused by a local batch of test results being released at once.

The new cases bring the region’s total to 1,133, including 1,012 resolved and 60 deaths, leaving 61 active cases, which is actually lower than Thursday despite the new cases.

There are now four ongoing outbreaks at seniors’ facilities in the area, with five others having been declared over since Sunday.

To date, long-term care and nursing homes have accounted for 220 cases and 38 deaths.

There are also active outbreaks at Sir Arthur Currie Public School and Western University’s London Hall residence, though no new cases have been reported at either institution this week.

In total there have been 17 COVID-19 cases at 17 London-area schools and child care centres, but only one outbreak..

Here is where the cases stand in other area regions based on the most recent publicly available data, note none are reporting any new deaths in recent weeks:

Elgin-Oxford – three new, 16 active, 320 total, 299 resolved, five deaths, one outbreak

Haldimand-Norfolk – one new, 33 active, 538 total, 468 resolved, 32 deaths, no outbreaks

Sarnia-Lambton – none new, none active, 369 total, 344 resolved, 25 deaths, no outbreaks

Huron-Perth – five new, nine active, 151 total, 137 resolved, five deaths, one outbreak

Grey-Bruce – none new, five active, 172 total, 167 resolved, no deaths, no outbreaks

After isolation and testing, the Grey Bruce Health Unit has also cleared all staff and students who had been at high-risk of infection to return to Osprey Central School.

Across Ontario 896 new infections were reported Friday, bringing the seven-day average up again.