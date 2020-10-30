WINGHAM, ONT. -- After 89 negative tests and 14 days of isolation, students considered high-risk can return to Osprey Central School in the Municipality of Grey Highlands.

On Oct. 18, three students at Osprey Public School tested positive for COVID-19.

Three classes at the school, those who rode the school bus with the infected children, and teachers and bus drivers, were identified as high-risk by the Grey Bruce Health Unit, and asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

A mobile testing team arrived at the school last week, testing those considered high-risk.

The health unit say the tests for all 89 people came back negative for COVID-19. That means they can all return to school.

The health unit says there are currently no outbreaks in any schools, long-term care homes, or child care centres in Grey-Bruce.

Grey-Bruce has reported 172 cases of COVID-19, with five active cases, as of Thursday.