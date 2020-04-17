MIDDLESEX COUNTY, ONT. -- Four London men are facing numerous charges after drugs and weapons were seized on Thursday.

Police say two loaded guns and $77,000 worth of drugs were found in a home and vehicle on Grand Avenue.

Among the items seized were:

  • loaded 9mm handgun
  • loaded 357 magnum handgun
  • 670 grams of cocaine valued at $67,000
  • 11.75 grams of Fentanyl valued at $3,525
  • Percocets valued at $3,097.50
  • Hydromorphone pills valued at $3,398
  • seven cell phones
  • $260 in cash
  • cocaine press, large digital scale, three small scales, safe
  • numerous rounds of various caliber ammunition

Four London men, ranging in age from 20 to 30, are jointly facing a combined 70 charges, including:

  • eight counts each of possession for the purpose of trafficking
  • four counts each of careless storage of a firearm/ammunition
  • two counts each of possess restricted or prohibited firearm
  • two counts each of possess loaded regulated firearm

A 26-year-old man is also charged with one count of failing to comply with a release order while a 27-year-old man is also charged with one count of possessing a firearm contrary to a prohibition order.

And a 30-year-old man is facing an additional trafficking charge and three counts of possessing a firearm or ammunition while prohibited.

All four are expected to appear in London court Friday.