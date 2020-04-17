MIDDLESEX COUNTY, ONT. -- Four London men are facing numerous charges after drugs and weapons were seized on Thursday.

Police say two loaded guns and $77,000 worth of drugs were found in a home and vehicle on Grand Avenue.

Among the items seized were:

loaded 9mm handgun

loaded 357 magnum handgun

670 grams of cocaine valued at $67,000

11.75 grams of Fentanyl valued at $3,525

Percocets valued at $3,097.50

Hydromorphone pills valued at $3,398

seven cell phones

$260 in cash

cocaine press, large digital scale, three small scales, safe

numerous rounds of various caliber ammunition

Four London men, ranging in age from 20 to 30, are jointly facing a combined 70 charges, including:

eight counts each of possession for the purpose of trafficking

four counts each of careless storage of a firearm/ammunition

two counts each of possess restricted or prohibited firearm

two counts each of possess loaded regulated firearm

A 26-year-old man is also charged with one count of failing to comply with a release order while a 27-year-old man is also charged with one count of possessing a firearm contrary to a prohibition order.

And a 30-year-old man is facing an additional trafficking charge and three counts of possessing a firearm or ammunition while prohibited.

All four are expected to appear in London court Friday.