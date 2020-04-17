London police lay 70 charges after over $70K in drugs seized
Drugs seized by police in London, Ont., Thursday, April 16, 2020 are seen in this image released by police.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, ONT. -- Four London men are facing numerous charges after drugs and weapons were seized on Thursday.
Police say two loaded guns and $77,000 worth of drugs were found in a home and vehicle on Grand Avenue.
Among the items seized were:
- loaded 9mm handgun
- loaded 357 magnum handgun
- 670 grams of cocaine valued at $67,000
- 11.75 grams of Fentanyl valued at $3,525
- Percocets valued at $3,097.50
- Hydromorphone pills valued at $3,398
- seven cell phones
- $260 in cash
- cocaine press, large digital scale, three small scales, safe
- numerous rounds of various caliber ammunition
Four London men, ranging in age from 20 to 30, are jointly facing a combined 70 charges, including:
- eight counts each of possession for the purpose of trafficking
- four counts each of careless storage of a firearm/ammunition
- two counts each of possess restricted or prohibited firearm
- two counts each of possess loaded regulated firearm
A 26-year-old man is also charged with one count of failing to comply with a release order while a 27-year-old man is also charged with one count of possessing a firearm contrary to a prohibition order.
And a 30-year-old man is facing an additional trafficking charge and three counts of possessing a firearm or ammunition while prohibited.
All four are expected to appear in London court Friday.