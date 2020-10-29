MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 16 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, a stark contrast to the last two days.

The new cases bring the total in the region to 1,127, including 1,004 resolved and 60 deaths, leaving 63 active cases.

The spike follows two days of low single-digit counts after another jump on Monday with 14 cases.

MLHU Medical Officer of Health Dr. Chris Mackie says the jump is likely the result of batches of tests being processed at Ontario’s labs.

He added that the average for the region over the last week or so has remained under 10 cases per day and he’s “…happy to have kept thing relatively calm here and hope that it continues.”

Mackie also says the sources of the exposure have remained consistent over the past weeks, such as screening of health-care workers, close contacts and a few through school COVID-19 protocols.

In fact, the Thames Valley District School Board said Thursday the health unit has confirmed two new school cases of COVID-19, at West Nissouri Public School in Thorndale and at A.B. Lucas Secondary in north London.

There's no indication whether the cases are students or staff members, but the board says affected families and staff have been notified.

The health unit will only reach out to people who have had close contact with the affected individuals.

Both schools remain open and buses continue to operate.

More than 1,000 of the cumulative cases have been in the City of London, while 210 are associated with long-term care and retirement homes.

There are six ongoing outbreaks at area seniors’ facilities, and two in educational settings, at Sir Arthur Currie Public School and in Western University’s London Hall residence.

Here is where the cases stand in other area regions based on the most recent publicly available data, note none are reporting any new deaths in recent weeks:

Elgin-Oxford – five new, 17 active, 317 total, 295 resolved, five deaths, two outbreaks

Grey-Bruce – none new, five active 172 total, 167 resolved, no deaths, no outbreaks

Haldimand-Norfolk – three new, 32 active, 537 total, 468 resolved, 32 deaths, no outbreaks

Sarnia-Lambton – none new, one active, 369 total, 343 resolved, 25 deaths, one outbreak

Huron-Perth – none new, four active, 146 total, 137 resolved, five deaths, one outbreak

Across Ontario 936 new infections were reported, as well as 10 new COVID-19-related deaths.