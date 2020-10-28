MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting just one new COVID-19 case Wednesday as a new outbreak at a retirement home in Stratford was confirmed.

The new case brings the region’s total to 1,111 with 994 resolved and 60 deaths, leaving 57 active cases.

It marks the second day of single-digit daily case counts for the region, after a spike of 14 cases was reported on Monday.

The number of outbreaks at seniors’ facilities has dropped to six, after two were declared over on Tuesday, at Extendicare and Chelsey Park’s fourth floor long-term care area.

There are two ongoing outbreaks in educational institutions, at Sir Arthur Currie Public School and in a Western University residence.

Here is where the cases stand in other area regions based on the most recent publicly available data, note none are reporting any new deaths in recent weeks:

Elgin-Oxford – one new, 15 active, 312 total, 292 resolved, five deaths, two outbreaks

Grey-Bruce – none new, seven active 172 total, 165 resolved, no deaths, no outbreaks

Haldimand-Norfolk – three new, 31 active, 534 total, 466 resolved, 32 deaths, no outbreaks

Sarnia-Lambton – none new, three active, 369 total, 341 resolved, 25 deaths, one outbreaks

Huron-Perth – 143 total, 137 resolved, five deaths, no outbreaks

Huron-Perth Public Health (HPPH) is reporting a COVID-19 outbreak despite very low daily case counts.

Three positive cases have been identified at Cedarcroft Place Retirement Home in Stratford. All three are residents, and all three are symptomatic and in isolation.

Further tests are pending amongst staff and residents at the retirement home.

“This outbreak is a serious reminder that COVID-19 is still here in Huron and Perth despite our relatively low case numbers over the past month,” said Dr. Miriam Klassen, HPPH medical officer of health in a statement.

Dan Vito, the executive director at Cedarcroft Place, added, “We understand the seriousness of COVID-19 and the impacts it can have. We are working closely with the health unit to make sure all precautions are being taken to protect the health of our residents, their families, and our valued staff.”

Five residents of Greenwood Court Long Term Care Home in Stratford died from COVID-19 back in May.

Across Ontario 834 new infections were reported, as well as five new COVID-19-related deaths.