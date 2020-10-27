MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting just two new COVID-19 cases in the region as it revises its protocols for salons and spas.

The new cases bring the total in the region to 1,110, including 990 resolved and 60 deaths, leaving 60 active cases.

The two new cases offer a contrast to the 14 cases reported on Monday, and drop the region back into single-digit counts similar to those seen over the weekend.

Revisions to new Section 22 orders for personal care businesses were released Tuesday, and take effect on Thursday.

They allow services that require the removal of mandatory masks to go ahead as long as the staff member is wearing a medical-grade mask and face shield and the worker has been educated by management about the risks they are taking.

"We continue to work with local operators in our efforts to limit further potential spread of COVID-19 while being mindful of the impact on their businesses,” said MLHU Medical Officer of Health Dr. Chris Mackie in a statement.

The modifications allow services like makeup application, facials, shaves, beard trims and tanning, among others, to continue.

On Monday, London Mayor Ed Holder also announced that five more pharmacies will be able to do COVID-19 testing for those without symptoms who qualify.

The new locations include:

Shoppers Drug Mart on Commissioners Road near Highbury Avenue

The Medicine Shoppe on Wharncliffe Road at Oxford Street

London Medical Plex I.D.A. Pharmacy on Wonderland Road just north of Fanshawe Park Road

TMC Pharmacy on Gainsborough Road near Hyde Park Road

Medpoint Pharmacy in Citi Plaza

Here is where the cases stand in other area regions based on the most recent publicly available data, note none are reporting any new deaths in recent weeks:

Elgin-Oxford – two new, 16 active, 311 total, 290 resolved, five deaths, two outbreaks

Grey-Bruce – one new, seven active 172 total, 165 resolved, no deaths, no outbreaks

Haldimand-Norfolk – five new, 30 active, 531 total, 464 resolved, 32 deaths, no outbreaks

Huron-Perth – none new, one active, 143 total, 137 resolved, five deaths, no outbreaks

Sarnia-Lambton – none new, six active, 369 total, 338 resolved, 25 deaths, two outbreaks

Across Ontario, 827 new infections were reported Tuesday, mainly in the province’s four hotspots, Toronto, Peel Region, York Region and Ottawa.