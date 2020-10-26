LONDON, ONT. -- Trick-or-treaters in the London region have been given the green light this Halloween, with a request that those handing out treats make adjustments. But adults looking to celebrate, are being put on red alert.

As the seven-day average of COVID-19 case counts in Ontario hit an all-time high of 878, the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is urging caution for Halloween.

MLHU Medical Officer of Health Dr. Chris Mackie says trick-or-treating is a low-risk activitiy for COVID-19 spread, as long as safety measures are in place.

“It's definitely something that will have some degree of risk associated with it. But there are ways of making trick-or-treating safer. You know the most interesting one that I've heard recently is putting disposable plastic cups with a few candies in it spread out across, you know your front porch or outside your door, so that kids don't have to reach into the same bowl, contaminate the bowl and potentially pick up not just candy, but COVID-19 as well.”

Parent Andrew Roper says he’s not about to get spooked by the pandemic.

“We’re going trick-or-treating this year. I think the kids need to be out there, the kids need to enjoy the things that kids should do. There are safety measures, sure, but I think the kids need to be out there. I think they need to enjoy being a kid and seeing all their friends and having a good time.”

However, provincial health officials continue to advise against trick-or-treating in Ontario’s hotspots, and instead recommend finding new ways to celebrate at home.

As for adults looking to get into the Halloween spirit, Mackie is blunt.

“Partying during Halloween is the biggest risk, it would definitely be in the red zone, do not do it, sort of area. Indoor parties are a great way to spread COVID-19 we've seen that over and over."