LONDON, ONT. -- Eight cases of COVID-19 in the past week in South Bruce Peninsula is sparking swift action.

South Bruce Peninsula council has closed down the Wiarton Arena and Sauble Beach Community Centre for the next two weeks to try to stop community spread of the virus.

The Town Hall in Wiarton has also been closed to the public.

Four cases of COVID-19 were detected in the South Bruce Peninsula last week. Four more have been found over the past few days. A presumptive case has also been found in the nearby Chippewas of Nawash Unceded First Nation.

Grey Bruce Public Health says the South Bruce Peninsula outbreak can be traced back to two dinner parties.

South Bruce Peninsula Mayor Janice Jackson adds the municipality has been “incredibly cautious” throughout the pandemic, and aren’t leaving anything to chance during this most recent outbreak.