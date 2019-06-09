

CTV London





The annual London Cares Curb Hunger Food Drive has come to an end, and the Food Bank has an additional 48,200 lbs. thanks to donations from Londoners.

“For 23 years, London has come together and proven we care through supporting the London Food Bank and the London Cares Curb Hunger Food Drive,” said Mayor Ed Holder in a release.

“This amazing community-wide initiative is a heart-warming reminder of how truly good our city is, as we continue to recognize the need to support our most vulnerable.”

This year's total is slightly off 2018's mark of 49,360 lbs. of food.

Since its inception 23 years ago, the initiative has surpassed 1.43 million lbs of donation.

“We are grateful for all non-perishable and fresh food donations and for those that offered cash donations,” said Jay Stanford, Director, Environment, Fleet and Solid Waste in the release.

“Every pound counts in our mission to help Londoners in need during the drive and into the summer months ahead.”