MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 14 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the total in the region over 1,100.

The cases are more than the number of new cases reported Saturday and Sunday combined, when a total of 13 cases were reported.

In fact, the region hasn’t seen a daily tally this high in more than two weeks, when 25 cases were reported on Oct. 12.

The region now has a total of 1,108 cases, with 982 resolved and 60 deaths, leaving 66 active cases.

Outbreaks are ongoing at eight seniors’ facilities in the region, which have been linked to 219 cases and 38 deaths.

MLHU Medical Officer of Health Dr. Chris Mackie announced Monday that some changes were coming to recent rules that would allow those personal services requiring removal of a mask to continue.

“Instead of discontinuing all services that require the removal of mask, we instead require the provider of that service to be wearing a medical grade mask…it's not perfect, but it's better than nothing.”

Mackie says they will then monitor the situation.

In addition, the health unit will require that “staff in those settings are educated by the management and ownership to make sure that the staff are aware of their risk,” when customers are not wearing masks, Mackie said.

An official revision of the personal service protocols is expected on Tuesday.

Here is where the cases stand in other area regions based on the most recent publicly available data, note none are reporting any new deaths in recent weeks:

Elgin-Oxford – one new, 16 active, 309 total, 288 resolved, five deaths, two outbreaks

Grey-Bruce – one new, 10 active 171 total, 161 resolved, no deaths, no outbreaks

Haldimand-Norfolk – one new, 26 active, 526 total, 463 resolved, 32 deaths, no outbreaks

Sarnia-Lambton – one new, seven active, 369 total, 337 resolved, 25 deaths, two outbreaks

Huron-Perth – one new, one active, 143 total, 137 resolved, five deaths, no outbreaks

The Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance (HPHA), meanwhile, is moving its COVID-19 Assessment Centre.

This time next week, you won’t be going to the Stratford General Hospital for a COVID-19 test.

Stratford’s lone testing site will be moving from the hospital to the Stratford Rotary Complex. The move is designed to better accommodate people as winter arrives.

“We are pleased to be relocating our Assessment Centre to the Rotary Complex ahead of this year's colder weather,” says Andrew Williams, HPHA president and CEO in a statement.

“Thanks to great efforts of both the HPHA and City of Stratford Teams, the move will continue to allow us to provide the high quality, safe and timely support people have become used to as our Assessment Centre has evolved.”

Those seeking a COVID-19 test in Bruce County have another option. Testing is now being offered at the Southampton Hospital. In Grey-Bruce, testing is also available in Kincardine, Owen Sound and Hanover.

Across the province, there were 851 new cases on Monday, a drop from record-setting weekend numbers.