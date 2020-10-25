LONDON, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting nine new COVID-19 cases Sunday.

The total number of cases in the region now sits at 1,094 with 972 recovered cases.

This comes after a 51-year-old woman was the latest person to die from COVID-19 in the region Saturday.

She was not associated with a long-term care home or a retirement home.

It's the third death from the virus in the region since Oct. 15. Before that, the Middlessex-London Health Unit hadn't recorded a single death since mid-June. The death toll sits at 60.

There are currently nine institutional outbreaks at long-term care facilities, they include Strathmere Lodge in Strathroy. Other affected facilities include Oakcrossing Retirement Living, Westmount Gardens, Chartwell London, Chelsey Park, Henley Place, Craigwiel Gardens, McGarrell Place and Extendicare.

Meanwhile, the province reported 1,042 new cases on Sunday, setting another record for the number of infections in a single day.