LONDON, ONT. -- The London District Catholic School Board (LDCSB) is reporting three COVID-19 cases at three separate schools.

They include Mother Teresa Catholic Secondary School, Saint Andre Bessette Catholic Secondary School and St. Kateri Catholic Elementary School.

These are the first COVID-19 cases reported by the LDCSB.

Parents have been notified and the schools will remain open and buses will continue to operate.

The board won't identify whether the cases are students or staff members.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit is reaching out to close contacts of the cases. Those not contacted by the health unit should consider themselves not at risk.