MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting five new COVID-19 cases Friday, while Lambton Public Health is reporting two new outbreaks.

Middlesex-London’s new cases mark the fourth day in a row where the region has reported single-digit cases after a weekend spike that brought 48 cases in three days.

The cases bring the region’s total to 1,023 cases, with 877 resolved and 58 deaths, leaving 88 active cases.

The region reported its first death in over four months on Thursday, a 91-year-old man associated with a long-term care home.

There are currently nine ongoing outbreaks at seniors’ facilities in the region, which account for a total of 215 cases and 38 deaths.

Here is where the cases stand in other area regions based on the most recent publicly available data, note none are reporting any new deaths in recent weeks:

Elgin-Oxford – two new, 13 active, 287 cases, 269 resolved, five deaths, one ongoing outbreak

Haldimand-Norfolk – none new, eight active, 501 total cases, 456 resolved, 32 deaths, one ongoing outbreak

Huron-Perth – four active, 140 total, 131 resolved, five deaths

Grey-Bruce – none new, six active, 157 total, 151 resolved, no deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – seven new, 10 active, 358 cases, 323 resolved, 25 deaths

Lambton County’s new cases represent an increase from recent weeks and the region is also reporting two outbreaks and a school case.

The outbreaks are at Twin Lakes Terrace long-term care home, where one staff member tested positive, and an unnamed workplace.

Health officials say there is no further risk to the community from the workplace outbreak and that all employees and close contacts have been identified and moved to isolation.

There has also been a case at Bright’s Grove Public School, but officials say all close contacts have been called and the follow-up continues.

The case marks the third in the Lambton Kent District Schoool Board, a full list is available here.

Huron-Perth Public Health is also reporting a probable school case at St. Joseph's Catholic Elementary School in Stratford, but say it is a low-risk situation. If confirmed it would be the first school-related exposure in the area.

Friday was the fifth straight day that more than 700 new infections were reported across Ontario.