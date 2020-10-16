LONDON, ONT -- A new study is being launched that will look into how the pandemic is affecting Canadian veterans and their partners.

The study is being done by Lawson Health Research Institute in London, Ont. in collaboration with the Centre of Excellence on Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

The project is looking to hear from Canadian Veterans and their spouses through online surveys to get an idea of how the pandemic is impacting their overall wellbeing.

Other studies have shown that veterans are at a double risk of mental illness.

“It’s currently unknown how the pandemic will impact Veterans and their spouses, but it could result in particularly serious outcomes,” said Dr. Anthony Nazarov in a statement.

A total 1,000 veterans and 250 spouses are needed to complete the study.

Participants are required to complete online surveys every three months for a year and a half.

The goal is to use the information to better support the wellness of veterans and their families during public health emergencies.

Those interested in participating in the study can learn more about it at www.veteransurvey.ca.