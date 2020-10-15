MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Those in need of a COVID-19 test can now book their appointments online for the Oakridge Assessment Centre through a new website.

Those who qualify can visit covidtestinglm.ca to book their appointment. The online booking option is expected to be made available for the Carling Heights Assessment Centre soon.

Anyone without internet access or who needs assistance can still call 519-667-6886 and leave a message to receive a call back within two business days.

People eligible to be tested at one of the city's two assessment centres include those who:

are showing COVID-19 symptoms

have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by Middlesex-London Public Health or exposure notification through the COVID Alert app

live or work in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by Middlesex-London Public Health

have no symptoms and require a test as an essential health worker, for long-term care visits, international travel, a medical procedure or cancer treatment

are eligible for testing as part of a targeted testing initiative by the Ministry of Health

The centre at the Oakridge Arena is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday while the location at Carling Heights Optimist Community Centre is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

At Carling Heights the time-card appointment system will continue for now, with those arriving at the centre given a later appointment time to return for testing.

The Thames Valley Health Team, which operates the centres with the London Health Sciences Centre, says future updates will be provided on the www.covidtestinglm.ca website and on Twitter and Facebook.