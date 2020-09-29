LONDON, ONT -- In recent weeks, the two COVID-19 assessment centres run out of London have been overwhelmed with an influx of people looking to get tested.

However they may be getting some relief as Tuesday marks the first day some pharmacies can begin doing tests.

There are thirteen Shoppers Drug Mart stores that are offering the servince in southwestern Ontario.

Last week it was announced some pharmacies could do tests but they were all in the GTA.

Mayor Ed Holder made a plea to Queen's Park and it was shortly announced that there would be testing done in southwestern Ontario locations as well.

The testing at pharmacies is for high priority asymptomatic individuals only.

That includes those who have been in contact with a confirmed case; if you live or work in a high risk setting (long-term care home); visiting a long-term care home; work or reside at an outbreak site; part of a larger testing initiative.

Patients are asked to contact pharmacies directly in order to be pre-screened.

The locations are as follows:

London

395 Southdale Rd. E

603 Fanshawe Park Rd. W

3090 Colonel Talbot Rd.

Windsor

3100 Howard Ave.

7720 Tecumseh Ave.

1760 Huron Church Rd.

The other communities with testing are:

Chatham-Kent - 416 St. Clair St.

St. Thomas - 107 Edward St.

Woodstock - 333 Dundas St.

Stratford - 511 Huron St.

Brantford - 320 Colborne St. W.

Sarnia - 1206 Michigan Ave.

Bright's Grove - 2600 Lakeshore Rd.

On Monday Premier Doug Ford confirmed that a second wave of infections is indeed taking hold in Ontario.

The assessment centres have been plagued with delays and long waits and have moved to an appointment card system.

But there may be another option if you live in communities outside the city.

The Middlesex-London Paramedic Service’s mobile testing unit has been going around to communities throughout the pandemic to provide testing.

Here are the upcoming dates and locations for the mobile testing unit:

Wednesday, Sept. 30 – Dorchester FlightExec Centre 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 1 – Lucan Community Centre 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 2 – Thorndale Fair Grounds 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 5 – Strathroy Gemini Arena 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 7 – Komoka Wellness Centre 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 9 – Ilderton Arena Grounds 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

The MLPS reminds the public that current guidelines say testing is for anyone with COVID symptoms, has been exposed to someone who is positive, require a test for surgery, require a test to visit loved one in long-term care setting, or require a test to return to school daycare or work.